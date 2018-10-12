SJC dismisses allegations against CJ IHC Anawar Kasi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has rejected the allegations leveled against the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi, on Friday.

According to details, the SJC in its statement stated that no proceedings could be initiated against the CJ IHC on the basis of the code of conduct.

According to a communiqué issued by the supreme court, the chief justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar convened an 11-member meeting of the judges on Thursday and reviewed four charges leveled against the judge.

The directives came a day after the same body, which monitors the conduct of the judges of the superior judiciary, recommended the removal of Islamabad High Court’s Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui who had alleged the spy agencies of meddling in judicial affairs.

Following the submission of summary, President Arif Alvi approved removing the said judge who now mulls to challenge the dismissal before the apex court.

Addressing an audience at the bar a few months back, Justice Siddiqui had claimed that personnel of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were manipulating judicial proceedings.

He had further claimed that the spy agency had approached IHC Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi and said: “‘We do not want to let Nawaz Sharif and his daughter come out [of the prison] until elections, do not include Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on the bench [hearing Sharifs’ appeals]’.”

