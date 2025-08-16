SJC dismisses complaints against ECP chief, members

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Judicial Council has dismissed complaints filed against chief election commissioner and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Complaint No. 532/2021/SJC, 557/2022/SJC, and 563/2022/SJC against the Chief Election Commissioner, Mr. Sikandar Sultan Raja, and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mr. Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Mr. Shah Muhammad Jatoi, have been dismissed by the Supreme Judicial Council in its meetings held on 8 November 2024 and 13 December 2024,” read the press release.

After a detailed review, the Council concluded that the complaints had no basis; therefore, they are dismissed.

These complaints had also been submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).