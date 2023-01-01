SJC issues show-cause notice to Justice Mazahar Naqvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Supreme Court judge Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi over the complaints registered against him.

According to the media reports, the show-cause notice was served after the SJC met under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The other members comprise senior judges of the apex court – Justice Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The judge has been asked to submit his reply by November 10.

The chief justice had summoned the SJC meeting a day earlier to discuss complaints filed against superior court judges.

This was the first meeting of the SJC under CJP Isa and was convened after a gap of over 3 years.

SJC is the only constitutional forum that has power to remove judges of superior courts on different charges.

Justice Masood, senior judge of the Supreme Court and member of SJC, had submitted his legal opinion on the misconduct complaints filed against SC judge Naqvi in September this year.

Courtesy: (Dunya News)