SJC okays CJ PHC Hilali’s elevation to SC

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): While chairing a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Commission (SJC) on Wednesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial approved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali’s name for elevation to the Supreme Court, making her the second woman to be inducted to the superior judiciary.

Talking to media on Wednesday, the legal fraternity applauded the elevation saying women judges in the top court will strengthen dispensation of justice. Headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the SJC took the decision unanimously. Earlier, the CJP Bandial had called a meeting of the judicial commission for the appointment of two judges to the SC.

On April 1, Justice Hilali took oath as interim chief justice of the PHC, becoming the first woman in KP to reach the position. Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath to Ms Hilali at a ceremony held at the PHC. Several judges, Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Mansoor Awan and a larger number of lawyers were present on the occasion. She was the second woman judge to be elevated to the Chief Justice of a high court in Pakistan after Justice Tahira Safdar, the CJ of Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Born in Peshawar on Aug 8, 1961, she received Law Degree from Khyber Law College, Peshawar University, and enrolled as an Advocate of District Courts in 1983 and as an Advocate of the High Court in 1988. She became an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2006. Being a woman, she had several achievements in her career including being the first woman elected office-bearer on the post of secretary at the bar from 1988-1989, vice president at the bar (twice) from 1992 to 1994, General Secretary 1997-1998, first woman twice elected as an executive member of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) from 2007-2008 and 2008-2009.

She was also the first woman Additional Advocate General for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 2001 to March 2004 and was later appointed as the first woman chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Protection Tribunal. She also served as the first woman Ombudsman for the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace. She was elevated to the Bench as Additional Judge on March 26, 2013, and confirmed as a permanent judge of the Peshawar High Court on March 13, 2014.