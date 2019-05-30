SJC to hear Presidential Reference against judges on March 14

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Thursday issued notice to the Attorney General for hearing of Presidential Reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and some other judges.

The SJC will hear the reference on June 14.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a senior Supreme Court judge, earlier approached President Arif Alvi, to provide a copy of reference reportedly filed against him under Article 209 of the Constitution.

According to sources, the presidential reference was sent to the Supreme Judicial Council two days ago. The SJC has been requested to initiate proceedings against the judges under Article 209 of the Constitution.

The presidential reference has been filed against the judges over the allegations of hiding their assets. The Attorney General of Pakistan will appear in the hearing of reference as prosecutor.

Earlier, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, wrote a letter to President Arif Alvi drawing his attention towards reports quoting government sources that a reference had been filed against him under article 209.

“If the news of filing of reference are true, I will be obliged if you (the president) could provide me the copy of the reference filed after your signatures”, Justice Isa said.

He further stated in his letter penned to the President, that a selective leaks has become active to defame him, which is affecting my right of ‘fair trial’.

“I will be looking forward for your reply in this regard”, he has said.

On April 20, the Punjab Bar Council had demanded removal of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as judge of the Supreme Court.

The Punjab Bar Council said this in a meeting in Lahore. The meeting approved a resolution comprising six points in this regard.

The resolution demanded that Justice Qazi Faez Isa should be removed from the post of judge of the Supreme Court. It said that action should be taken under Article 209 (V).