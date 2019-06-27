Skardu: Five killed in lightning incident

F.P. Report

SKARDU: At least five people including three children and gutted seven houses as lightning hit a village in Skardu, on Thursday.

According to details, lightning hit a village of district Shaggar, Skardu, resulting in the death of five including three children on the spot.

Getting information about the dreadful incident rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility.

Rescue official told media that “Apart from human loss, lightning also damaged seven houses in the area”.