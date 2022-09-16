SKMCH&RC achieved JCI Enterprise Accreditation

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospitals and Research Centres have recently completed a comprehensive enterprise-wide survey and achieved Joint Commission International (JCI) Enterprise Accreditation.

It is important to note that Shaukat Khanum is one of the earliest organisations to have achieved this system-wide “Enterprise Edition” of the Joint Commission International Accreditation.

The Joint Commission International is a USA based global leader for accrediting health care quality and patient safety in hospitals across the world. SKMCH&RC, Lahore, first achieved JCI accreditation in 2018 and re-accreditation in 2021; while SKMCH&RC, Peshawar was first accredited in 2019 and has undergone re-accreditation now in 2022. Shaukat Khanum’s ‘Karachi Diagnostic Center and Clinic’ has achieved its initial accreditation in September 2022. This is a testament to the excellence of care provided at all locations of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

The recently held enterprise survey evaluated how the Shaukat Khanum healthcare system functions with the ability to deliver consistent and coordinated high quality care across its different facilities in Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.

The process involved a close evaluation of administrative, clinical, and operational domains. JCI Enterprise Accreditation confirms that all activities, from patient care to procurement to waste disposal to facility safety, adhere to the same high standards and strict protocols across our network.

As a result of this accreditation, patients can rest assured that they will receive the best care possible in accordance with international standards. They can rely with confidence on the diagnostic services which have been evaluated through rigorous quality checks for the transport and testing of laboratory samples. Our pharmacy dispensing services can be used to obtain high-quality medications. According to an estimate, there are over 178,000 new cases of cancer in Pakistan every year.

We anticipate continuing our tradition of providing financially supported treatment to over 75% of our patients despite emerging challenges. In view of the increasing demand for cancer care services in our country, the third and largest Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is under construction in Karachi. For information about our projects and for donation details, visit www.shaukatkhanum.org.pk