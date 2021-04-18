SKMT Karachi to open in 2023: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Karachi would start functioning in the year 2023.

In a tweet, the prime minister said he visited the building site of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Karachi which would have a number of diagnostic and treatment facilities.

“InshaAllah on target to open in 2023. It will be twice the size of SKMT Lahore and will be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities. It will serve Sindh and southern Balochistan,” he tweeted.