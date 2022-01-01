SK’s Defense chief inspects combat readiness

SEOUL (Yonhap): South Korea’s defense chief flew on an airborne early warning and control aircraft, and inspected the country’s defense posture on New Year’s Day as North Korea noted the “growing instability” of the military situation on the peninsula.

Defense Minister Suh Wook flew over South Korea and its territorial waters for about 140 minutes aboard the E-737 Peace Eye aircraft, which took off at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just outside Seoul, early Saturday.

During the flight, Suh told troops to keep military readiness as he held a series of talks with commanders of major Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps combat units.

On Saturday, North Korea called for bolstering its defense capabilities as it announced the results of its key meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party.