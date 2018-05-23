Slapping incident: Nawaz terms the incident, part of PTI’s culture

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif showed displeasure over the slapping incident, in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeemul Haque physically assaulted PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz on live television during a talk show and remarked that it showed the mentality of the party and what they are promoting in the country.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was talking to media representative outside the accountability court on Tuesday. Nawaz said that this is the culture of PTI, for which its chief Imran Khan is responsible for promoting meaningless and disgusting behavior.

Nawaz Sharif also criticized the PTI led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government performance and questioned what they has done in KP and adding that they only busy in stage Dharnas and follow the umpire’s finger.

Earlier on Tuesday night, during the talk show on private news channel leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Naeemul Haq slapped Minister of Privatization Daniyal Aziz for his inappropriate remarks.

Advertisements