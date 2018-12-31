SLB likely to cast King Khan and Salman Khan in upcoming movie

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for turning dreams into reality with his vision and his films have always been a proof of the same. Ready to surprise his fans in 2019, reports suggest that SLB plans to make a Saudagar like film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Earlier rumours said that one of the two will be working with the filmmaker but with this latest development, we can barely contain our excitement. According to an entertainment portal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans to make a film on the idea of the 1991 thriller Saudagar.

Confirming the same, a source informed the portal, “Sanjay is contemplating a subject like Saudagar, in which Salman and Shah Rukh play friends who have a fallout and become sworn enemies, only to let bygones be bygones towards the end of the story to reunite against a common enemy and for the greater good. However, he’s being utmost cautious that it’s not seen as inspired from Subhash Ghai’s 1991 superhit starring Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar,”

Interestingly, Bhansali even attended Salman Khan’s 53rd birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse. The same came as a surprise to many as he usually keeps a low profile and doesn’t attend such events.