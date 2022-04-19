Sleep as important as nutrition in Ramadan, experts say

Monitoring Desk

Adequate and balanced nutrition is very important in Ramadan, as it is in every period of life; however, experts warn that sleep is equally as important.

“During Ramadan, many movements and behaviors of the brain are limited due to hunger and thirst during the day. It is necessary not to deprive the body of sleep, which is as important as nutrition for the brain and all our systems,” Dr. Murat Karabekir told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Explaining that nutrition, movement as well as emotional and intellectual activities are the most important physiological needs that determine the balance of the body essential for a healthy life, Karabekir also added: “Sleep is a critical human behavior for a healthy life in which the hormone and nerve signals in the brain are regulated. It is essential for brain health and heals the brain all night long.”

Highlighting that snoring, sleep apnea, night and morning headaches, frequent waking at night, difficulty in falling asleep, excessive sleepiness, rhythmic jaw contraction during sleep, restless legs syndrome, delayed development in children, decreased school performance, difficulty in concentration and lack of attention are important signs of sleep deprivation. Those who have these symptoms should immediately consult a physician.

“Those with such complaints should have their sleep quality tested,” he said.

Karabekir suggested that a dark room and a serene environment would contribute to the quality of sleep. Also, a good sleep would help the person feel good when they perform daily tasks and keep energized during social events.

Emphasizing that it is important to spend time outdoors to benefit from the effects of the sun and programmed movement such as walking and sports during the day, Kayabekir stated that at night, the lights should be turned down at home and the brain should switch to sleeping mode.

“It is also important to clarify the time to be in bed. Sleep apnea syndrome (respiratory problems during sleep) causes serious diseases such as high blood pressure, heart failure, stroke and diabetes. Frequent waking at night, chest pain, inability to climb stairs during the day, fatigue and sleepiness complaints, are the other problems.” he added.

“Depressive symptoms of patients with severe sleep apnea are prominent and therefore they apply to psychiatry clinics,” he highlighted.

One-night sleep tests and snoring sound analysis are guiding in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea. Also, there are wearable devices for diagnosis and treatment during sleep.

Courtesy: Dailysabah