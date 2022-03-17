Slovakia says it would give Ukraine its air defense systems

BRATISLAVA (Agencies): Slovakia’s defense minister on Thursday said the country would “immediately” provide its S-300 air defense system to Ukraine if it’s guaranteed a “proper replacement” in the near term.

Jaroslav Nad’ said Slovakia is in discussions with the United States and other allies on the possibility of deploying its S-300s to Ukraine to help the embattled country in its fight against invading Rus-sian forces. But the agreement hinges on Bratislava receiving a stand-in system for its air defenses.

“We’re willing to do so immediately when we have a proper replacement,” Nad’ said a press conference alongside Defense Secretary Austin.

“The only strategic air defense system that we have in Slovakia is [the] S-300 system. So what would happen immediately when we decide to give it to Ukrainians is that we actually create a gap, a security gap in NATO.”

He added: “Should there be [a] situation that we have a proper replacement or that we have a capability guaranteed for a certain period of time, then we will be willing to discuss the future of S-300.”

Related