Small earthquake rattles New Jersey and New York City

NEW YORK (AP): A small earthquake rattled the New York metropolitan area on Saturday night.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the tremor had a magnitude of 3.0.

It hit in the New Jersey suburb of Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles (13km) west of Central Park, at a depth of about 6.2 miles (10km).

One resident of New York’s Brooklyn borough described it as a very brief tremor, just a slight swaying for a moment.

Nevertheless, social media quickly lit up with people who felt it. The official account of the Empire State building reported in on the social platform X to say: “I AM FINE.”

The tremor was much milder than a 4.8-magnitude quake in 2024 that struck in Tewksbury, New Jersey, a little farther west of the city.

A 3.0 earthquake is typically not strong enough to cause any damage – but tremors that mild are somewhat rare in the north-eastern US.

New York City emergency management said there were no immediate reports of major impacts.