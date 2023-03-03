‘Small traders and industrialists causing splendor of Peshawar’

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Mohammad Adnan Jalil has said that the small traders and industrialists of Peshawar are the crown jewels of this historic city who have not only increased the splendor of Peshawar but also having very big hearts.

He said, always remain in forefront to help the suffering humanity and victims of any natural disaster including earthquakes and floods, and the latest proof of this is the goods they have collected for the earthquake victims of Turkia, consisting food items, men’s and women’s clothes, Peshawari chappals, and children’s toys, he added and assured that the provincial government is grateful to the traders community for this generous initiative and will help them in contacting the relevant embassy to transport these goods to Turkey soon.

He expressed this while addressing a reception in his honour on behalf of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries at Nishtarabad. The Chamber President Malik Salman Elahi, Chairman of All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Association of Traders Malik Mehr Elahi and office bearers of various bazaar associations of Peshawar also spoke on the occasion and welcomed Adnan Jalil as the caretaker Minister of Industry and Commerce as well as highlighted the problems and difficulties faced by the traders community, including law and order situation, extortion incidents and increase in property tax.

The Industries Minister assured to resolve all these issues at the relevant forum at the earliest and clarified that these are already being seriously reviewed by the caretaker government at the highest level. He also assured sympathetic consideration to the demand of allotment of land for the permanent office of the Chamber.