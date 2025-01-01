Smartphone users can soon make calls without signals

(Web Desk): Smartphone users, both iPhone and Android, will soon be able to make calls from even the remotest corners of the globe, thanks to Elon Musk’s Starlink technology.

This groundbreaking service utilises a network of satellites orbiting Earth to provide connectivity without the need for proximity to traditional cell towers.

Unlike conventional satellite phones that require expensive specialized equipment, Starlink’s technology allows users to make calls using their regular smartphones. This marks a significant advancement in global communication.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently approved SpaceX, the company behind Starlink, to connect T-Mobile customers in the US residing in areas with no cellular coverage. Testing has also shown compatibility with popular mobile brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google.

Successful trials demonstrated connectivity in both wide-open outdoor settings and urban indoor locations.

Starlink aims to extend its service to older smartphones, ensuring accessibility without requiring the latest devices. This innovation could prove vital for individuals in emergency situations or areas lacking internet and cellular services.

Traditional satellite services often rely on a single geostationary satellite located 35,786km from Earth. This setup results in high latency, making real-time data streaming difficult. In contrast, Starlink’s network of thousands of satellites orbits closer to Earth, at approximately 550km, enabling seamless global coverage and efficient streaming on smartphones and computers.

Starlink’s technology has already found applications in challenging environments, such as aiding Ukrainian soldiers in operating drones during the ongoing conflict with Russia. However, it has faced criticism from astronomers.

Dutch researchers have expressed concerns about the impact of Starlink’s emissions on stargazing, with Professor Jessica Dempsey from ASTRON highlighting how the increasing number of satellites is obstructing views of the cosmos. “Every time more of these are launched with these kinds of emission levels, we see less and less of the sky,” she said.