Smith introduces “by request” bill for FY23 NDAA

F.P. Report

SEATTLE WA: Representative Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, today introduced H.R. 7900, the “by request” version of the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a procedural measure that traditionally marks the first step in the legislative process for the NDAA.

The legislation filed this week does not reflect substantive work by the Armed Services Committee. Rather, provisions contained in the bill reflect legislative proposals submitted by the Department of Defense. When the Committee meets to consider the FY23 NDAA, the content of H.R. 7900 will be struck and replaced with subcommittee and full committee proposals.