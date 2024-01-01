Smith left out of Australia T20 World Cup squad

SYDNEY (Agencies): Former captain Steve Smith has been left out of Australia’s squad for June’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA.

The 34-year-old’s exclusion comes after after a poor run of form against New Zealand in February, when he made scores of 11 and four.

Promising batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has also been omitted, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will captain the side and veteran opening batter David Warner has been selected for what could be his final international tournament.

“Ultimately the balance of the final 15 needs to provide the best chance of being successful in this campaign,” said selection chief George Bailey.

Bailey added there had been “long conversations” about whether to include Smith in the side and said he would be keeping a close eye on Fraser-McGurk, 22, who has been in fine form for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Test captain Pat Cummins, fast bowler Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell are among the experienced players in the 15-man squad, with 11 having taken part in Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

Australia T20 World Cup squad:

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa