Smog takes its toll on citizens’ health as 61, 024 cases of respiratory diseases reported in Punjab

LAHORE (APP): The ongoing smog crisis in Punjab has reached alarming levels, significantly impacting public health across the province.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 61,024 cases of respiratory diseases were reported in a single day on Saturday.

Hospitals recorded 4,211 asthma cases, 2,105 ischemic heart disease cases, 181 strokes, and 385 conjunctivitis cases within the last 24 hours alone, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Over the past 30 days, approximately 1.92 million individuals sought medical attention for respiratory and smog-related illnesses across Punjab.

Hospitals treated 125,520 asthma patients, 60,966 ischemic heart disease cases, 5,701 stroke patients, and 14,007 conjunctivitis cases during this period.

In just the past week, 455,283 respiratory disease cases were reported, alongside 31,034 asthma cases, 13,479 ischemic heart disease cases, 1,360 strokes, and 4,121 conjunctivitis cases, showcasing the escalating burden on the healthcare system.

Lahore remains the worst-affected city, bearing the brunt of the crisis with staggering health statistics.

Over the last month, the city reported 132,569 respiratory disease cases, 6,613 asthma cases, 13,585 ischemic heart disease cases, 706 strokes, and 3,269 conjunctivitis cases.

On Saturday, Lahore recorded 3,690 respiratory disease cases, 209 asthma cases, 552 ischemic heart disease cases, 56 strokes, and 63 conjunctivitis cases, further underlining the acute health crisis in the provincial capital.

In response to the crisis, the Punjab government has assured citizens that hospitals are fully equipped to handle the influx of smog-related cases.