SNGPL launches ration distribution drive

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has launched ration distribution drive as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. It is pertinent to mention that in wake of economic slowdown and inflation in the country, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) had advised SNGPL to distribute ration among the deserving and needy people during the month of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

In light of the said directions and keeping in view the need for such program, the Board of Directors and the Company Management decided to immediately launch the ration distribution drive allocating Rs. 100 million for the program.

In order to identify genuinely deserving people as well as to maintain transparency in the distribution process, SNGPL decided to partner with Alkhidmat Foundation, Saylani Welfare and Akhuwat.

The allocated amount for the ration distribution program was distributed among the three organizations. Under the ration distribution program, 10,000 ration bags will be distributed before Eid to families belonging to Lahore, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mardan, Abbottabad, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Multan and Bahawalpur.

Every family gets ration package worth Rs. 10,000 under the program.

Ration distribution drive has been extended to all the regions within the franchise area of SNGPL to ensure maximum outreach of the program.