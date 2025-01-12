So-called Baloch rights defenders exposed

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The so-called defenders of “Baloch rights” are now targeting their own community, contradicting their claims.

These groups must explain how destroying lives, dignity, and progress serves any legitimate cause. In Zehri tehsil, terrorists wreaked havoc for hours, looting businesses, coercing people at gunpoint, and spreading chaos.

Their actions, such as burning down Nadra centers, destroying financial services, and terrorizing residents with aerial firing and public punishments, stripped the community of basic facilities and security.

By dismantling initiatives like the Benazir Income Support Program and EasyPaisa, they isolated the Baloch people, undermining their development and safety. These actions reveal a disregard for local needs and a reliance on foreign propaganda.

The Baloch Liberation Army’s repeated cowardly attacks on unarmed civilians further expose their lack of a genuine or fair struggle. They flee before security forces arrive, demonstrating their unwillingness to face armed resistance. Their hostility toward security forces stems from the latter’s role in thwarting their looting and destruction.

This ongoing violence and deceit must end for justice and accountability to prevail. The so-called nationalists have caused significant harm, especially in regions previously untouched by violence. Poor infrastructure delays communication and response, empowering the terrorists.

The BLA’s hostage-taking of Zehri residents, particularly patriotic voters, highlights their exploitation. They brutalised local Levies officers, looted businesses, and destroyed public offices under the guise of a rights struggle, using mosque loudspeakers to announce their arrival.

Their true aim was robbery, with actions like looting the UBL bank and attacking Levies personnel overshadowing their claims of fighting for rights. These events expose their propaganda, often amplified by Indian social media accounts, revealing their ulterior motives.

The plight of the Baloch people under these groups mocks the very concept of a struggle for rights. Instead, it reflects a betrayal of their own people, driven by greed and fueled by external agendas.