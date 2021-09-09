So that the sediment remains. In Germany, they began to “drown” the leader of the pre-election race

Mikhail Sheinkman

Well, here’s the “last argument of the kings”. In the ministries of finance and justice, rampant searches began. They seize computers and documents.

There is a special group working to investigate especially dangerous crimes for the laundering of illegal money. It is suspected that high-ranking officials of these departments were in a share with criminal groups.

How high-ranking they are, they do not yet say, but everyone is already aware that the head of the Ministry of Finance is a social democrat and the most realistic candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz. It doesn’t matter if he is involved or not.

Two weeks before the parliamentary elections – it’s high time to raise it to the fork. The ones that never disappeared. However, it is still good that it is so. Could have set fire to the Bundestag too.