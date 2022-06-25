Social media activist freed

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Saturday released social media activist and journalist Arsalan Khan after hours-long detention. According to a statement issued by the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the Karachi-based social media activist was arrested on an intelligence report regarding his “links with a terrorist organisation”.

“During the interrogation, it was found that the accused had received financial assistance from a terrorist organisation,” the statement read. “Suspect Arsalan Khan was released after being warned to cooperate in the investigation in the future,” it added. The Rangers spokesperson, in a statement, further said the case was being handed over to the relevant authority for complete investigation based on white-collar crime