Social media helps connect people

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In the modern era of Information technology, social media sites become the most up to date and attractive tools for connecting people and sharing their lives experiences and feeling on different issues of daily life across the world.



When it comes to the popularity of social media sites, Pakistan is getting distinction day by day and more than thirty million people in Pakistan have been reported to be online every day. Facebook is presently the most broadly utilized social media site in Pakistan with nine million clients in the nation.

“It’s an easy way to connect with people belonging to different walk of life and enhance knowledge on different topics”, said by Maidi Khan, the creator of Fashion Peshawar group.

Regarding his Fashion Peshawar group, Maidi Khan said that the basic aim of creating this to engage the friends in healthy activities and promoting fashion and culture.

He informed that around 1500 people are members including government officials, housewives, students and others and they are participating and sharing their in the group in decent way as we are strictly monitoring the posts and comments of the members with the aim to ensure the dignity of our precious members.

Similarly, Farah Sheikh, the admin of the group told The Frontier Post that we didn’t expect that much response and feedback from the participants but fortunately our initiative was appreciated as we are strictly follow the rules of accepting the other members views.

Moreover, Hira Bangash, the other active member and admin of Fashion Peshawar, share her thought that the basic aim of creating this group to provide a platform for the fashion and travel loving people to share their experiences.

She further added that we are trying to make sure the respect of the members especially the female participants of the group to provide them an open forum. Social media is an effective tool in promoting our culture values in better way, she added.

The other admins of the group, Fatima Suk and Zain Qammar also invite the social media users to join the group and become a member of the fashion group family and connect with people belonging to different walk of life.