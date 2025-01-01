Social media propagandist arrested for misleading posts on Jaffar Express attack

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle has arrested a suspect, Haider Saeed, for spreading hate speech and negative propaganda on social media during the Jaffar Express incident.

According to the FIA, the accused was running a malicious campaign against state institutions, sharing incendiary content, and supporting banned organizations online. Digital evidence has been seized, and an FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Authorities state that Haider Saeed incited public unrest and falsely claimed that over 200 soldiers were martyred in the Bolan attack. He was arrested during a raid in Bani Gala, and his social media accounts have been taken under investigation.

The suspect faces charges under Sections 9 and 10 of PECA, which relate to cyber terrorism and inciting hostility against the state. Investigations are ongoing.