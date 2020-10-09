Social responsibility and youth

Asmat Shah Garwaki

Youth have an imperative role to play in development and prosperity of any country and empowering them socially and politically is pivotal to social and political process. All we have to do is to develop sense of commitment to the community among youth and encourage their active participation in the societal issues to achieve their targets related to careers and rise higher in academic field.

Last day I encountered a very awkward situation at the entrance of a bank when some young boys and girls were besieging a bank official insisting for entrance in bank building for submission of fee without wearing masks as part of COVID-19 SOPs.

They had completely blocked the entrance of bank hampering the entrance of others as well while on the other hand the bank official was convincing them that mask was mandatory in bank premises. The situation was turning bad to worse and finally they allowed submitting fee from outside the window.

When I entered the bank the cashier told me that these youth had come to deposit fee for public service exam but they were reluctant to wear masks and wasted half an hour in undue discussion over mask.

The cashier regretted that the some of them would join civil services tomorrow with such an apathetic attitude and would serve in government departments. How they would serve the nation if they had no sense of responsibility?

The apprehension of the bank official was very true and justified if the youth would not bother to carry and wear mask in public in such challenging circumstances of COVID-19 they would not fulfill their other obligations responsibly as civil servants.

Youth are the most productive, creative, unique assets, innovative resources for social change and real democracy, for which they have to rise up to play their due role right from the front and to uplift of the country on solid and sound foundations.

Youth can be groomed as potential resource in nation building if they are mobilized in a positive manner. If we don’t give representation to youth in an extraordinary way the country may confront uncomforted and embarrassing situations because of pre-dominated inherited, individual and interests-based political system.

Their understanding of social and political issues and active participation in the processes could lead to eradicating of social injustices from the society and upholding of democracy.

Youth is responsible to build the nation, to make the society good and noble. They can improve the community and culture of society. If youth understand his/her responsibilities, a large number of crimes may reduce within one day.

Civic engagement of youth is necessary to work together in both political and non-political actions. The goal of civic engagement is to address public concerns and promote the quality of the community.

But unfortunately our youth are unaware of their responsibilities due to one or the other reason. There are so many factors that contribute to irresponsible attitude of youth in the society including ignorance in social and political system.

The ruling political party of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is well known for giving representation to youth in democratic and social affairs of the state. The party Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan prefers youth.

It is now up to youth to proof their disabilities and play a constructive role in bringing social change and development in the country while taking full advantage of the conducive environment being given to them by the PTI government.