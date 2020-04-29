Social worker Faisal Edhi again tests positive for COVID-19

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation and the son of philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi, has again tested positive for the coronavirus, on Wednesday.

The Faisal Edhi head went into self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus on April 21.

Faisal Edhi against underwent coronavirus test at the PIMS hospital on April 27, in which he was again diagnosed COVID-19 positive.

Last week, the Sindh Health Department had confirmed that the coronavirus report of social worker Faisal has come positive. Edhi is in Islamabad at the moment.

His son Saad Edhi, in a statement, had said that Faisal Edhi was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. “He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he said.

He further said that everyone who had come in contact with his father will be tested for the virus.

Before testing positive for the coronavirus for the first time, the head of the Edhi Foundation met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and donated Rs10 million in PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

Faisal Edhi had presented a cheque for the donation of Rs10 million in the PM’s relief fund for coronavirus affectees.