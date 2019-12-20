Socially responsible and environmentally friendly green Islamic Banking

Shahid Samad Khan

The recent fog, droughts, floods and extreme weather, motivate people to think about the climate change and its impact on the global environment. Global actors in 2030 agenda for sustainable development, leaves no stone unturned to solve the problem protecting the planet earth from its consequences imposed on mankind. Numerous initiatives on a global basis are in process to minimize the negative effects of development that living beings face today, i.e. global warming and climate change.

Financial institutions such as banking sectors are the main economic agents inducing the economic growth and industrial activities. In a globalized economy, business sector operations are one of the main reasons for environmental degradation and the banking industry is considered as one of the stakeholder. Business and banking industry are involved in such activities which directly affect the environment by its operations. The Islamic banks in Pakistan having Rs. 2,992 billion of assets (reported by SBP in Islamic Banking bulletin 2019) are the major financiers of industrial projects such as power, textiles, cement, fertilizers and steel, etc., which cause the major percentage of carbon emissions and environmental degradation. Being part of the financial system and to conrtol the impact of climate change, Islamic banks role is very important in terms of initiating the Green banking practices to protect the environment and ensure sustainable development in the society.

Islamic banking industry needs to play the role of intermediary between economic development and environmental protection for the purpose to promote environmentally sustainable and socially responsible investments which refers to Green Banking. Green banking is not only the corporate social responsibility of the Islamic banks, but also a banking system which ensures environmental preservation and sustainable development through adopting Green practices.

To promote environment preservation and achieve sustainable development, Islamic banks need to adopt the Green banking practices and strategies, including Conservation of Resources, Carbon Emission Control, Green ATM, Green Marketing, Green Investment, Branchless Banking, Green Transport, E-Communication, incorporation of Environmental Risk in CRM, creation of the Climate Risk Fund, Green Financing, Plantations, Green Sukuk and Green Buildings. By adopting these practices and strategies Islamic banks will guarantee the environment preservation which leads to sustainable development and which are the rooted concept of Islamic financial system and moral economy. Being the guarantor of Shariah based banking, Islamic banks responsibility towards environmental preservations is very important as in Islam, the development is cohesive and inseparable component of the moral and the socioeconomic development of human society. The basic purpose of development in the Islamic financial system and moral economy is the welfare of human beings and the relief from hardships. Financial institutions in general and Islamic banks in specific have an important role in the implementation of these Green practices for the benefit of the environment in order to make it a better place for living. Islamic banks are considered to be environmentally friendly and do not affect the environment through their internal operations as compared to other industries. However, on the external side, Islamic banking financing and investment effect on the environment is substantial. As a financier of industry, Islamic banks can make sure that every business will be benefiting the environment by adopting environment friendly policies and guidelines while doing doping their business operations. The important legitimate rule set up by Prophet Muhammad S.A.W is “the benefit of something is attached to its use if you get benefit from something you will also be liable for its loss” [Sahih Al-Bukhari]. Islamic Banks need to provide incentives to those businesses which adopt Green technologies or investments for the benefit of the environment.

The impact of Islamic banks external activities on the environment is very vast to estimate. Thus, the main focus will be on environmentally responsible investments and dealing in environment friendly products. People need to understand that conservation of natural environment is a religious responsibility which is required by Almighty Allah. Islam is a universal religion, which promotes the welfare of humankind and demands that every Muslim should live with the use of necessary consumption of resources and do not damage the ecosystem and maintain balance in the universe, and ultimate objective of justice in Islam. Every humankind should take care of the earth and its resources as their duty. To achieve sustainable development by adopting Green practices, market should be allowed to work in an appropriate framework with economic instruments and cost effective regulations.

The Islamic banks must serve the social interest and produce ethical and social solutions for the development of humankind. They need to follow the strategy of going green to play an active role in environmental preservation and ecological aspects as part of their environmentally friendly and sustainable strategies, which will force industries to keep the environment on priority and also adopt appropriate technologies and management systems.

To protect the environment from climate change and other catastrophes, regulatory bodies of Islamic banking industry need to bring policies for adopting Green banking practices. These policies and guidelines will provide a roadmap to all Islamic banks to ensure socially responsible and environmentally friendly Green Islamic banking.