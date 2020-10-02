Socrates, Plato, Aristotle and Pakistan

Hassan Abdullah Rasool

Every religion has given huge status to the teachers, if I quote Islam singularly so it has given teachers the status of spiritual parents and to add more it is also said that if a person teaches you a single word is your teacher and one should respect him/her, that’s the proof of how much respectful teachers are, in simple words it shows how much important a teacher is for the development of society.

Though the definition of the word “teacher” is broad but unfortunately in Pakistan it is restricted to a person doing job in school, college and university, according to my understanding teacher is not only a person teaching in school, college or university but teacher can be ones father, mother, sister, brother, friend, younger, elder or a the book, who transfers knowledge into you via experience or positive thoughts which can help you to progress and in long term for the progress of society and country, a teacher is someone who makes difference in a society through a research.

I have been listening about spiritual parents since long but unfortunately didn’t get it as our teachers never proved to be spiritual ones, it is teaching of Islam but I couldn’t understand it in Islamic Republic though I came to know the actual meaning of spiritual parents in China, who made me understand in detail what actually spiritual parents look like.

West has given huge status to the teachers and they are seen as special citizens of their respective countries, the reason behind this huge status is that they are full aware of the traits a teacher has, they are fully aware of the role of a teacher in a society, they know that they are responsible for the breaking or making of the society, they don’t differentiate between students and they take each student as their own child and I have experienced these all traits in our neighbouring and brotherly country China as well, I have seen how students give respect to their teachers and how teachers return that respect in a great manner. That was China who made me realize that how important teacher role is in the society, as there are pillars of democracy so I believe teacher is one of the pillar of a society or pillar of the country, without this pillar a society and country can collapse badly.

According to my understanding respect cannot be grabbed forcefully but can be achieve through actions and those actions can be seen in west as well as in China which came into being after Pakistan.

When everything is so much clear than where our society went wrong? We think teaching profession is the worst of all the professions, the famous sentence in Pakistan for this profession is that “who don’t get anything becomes a tea-cher” and it is opposite in the west as becoming a true teacher there is tough job.

Let me give an example of how a person gets teaching job in China, if he apply in a school he is not being interviewed by the school authorities only but is being interviewed by the parents of a child as well, if he is not able to satisfy the parents he will not be allowed to teach in that school.

It was General Ayub era when Queen Elizabeth accompanied by her husband visited Pakistan, while interacting with students in a school a question was asked from many students about what they are going to become in future, the replies were pilot, army officer and so on, in the evening with General Ayub, Prince Philip said that your country future is going to be very problematic as none of student wants to become a teacher.

Teachers in China don’t teach for money as they are already indulged in different businesses but they teach for their country’s future and want to see their students making difference in the world.

The famous Napoleon said “Give me good mothers I will give you good nation” in response to this one of my uncle wrote in his diary “Give me good teachers I will give you good nation”.

A survey done by Alif Ailaan statistically there are almost 1.4 million teachers in Pakistan and over 40% teachers even didn’t receive early training. If you Google about teacher’s scandal in Pakistan first three pages shows our teacher caught in unethical acts with their own students, how is it possible spiritual parents leaving examples like this for our upcoming generations?

I was on holidays in Pakistan from China, I wanted help in one of my research and my father talked to someone in a University located in Peshawar, when the professor came to know about the help he started ignoring me by giving lame excuses.

I wanted a sign on one of the form so I contacted one of my professor who works in a university in Islamabad from where I took one of my degree as well but once he came to know about the work he even didn’t recognize me, later that work was done by my Chinese professors on a single text message. I was in a discussion with an educated old person who was a teacher also and he really disappointed me by saying that “ I don’t know why people go for doctoral studies as it is useless” that educated person didn’t know that PhDs research makes a difference in the world and country ranking gets better in the world.

In Pakistan once you are graduated forget about the institution even the teachers give damn about you, they think their job is finished now, if you need help they will not recognize you at all. This is the clear picture of our country when comparing it with others, none of our institution is in competition when it comes to world ranking and that is why where our society and country stands.

Can we hope that one day we will get a teacher like Socrates who produced student like Plato, who became teacher of Aristotle and all are remembered till today? I am really hopeless!