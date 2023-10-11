SOEs running into losses add to economic woes: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that the country was facing financial problems and those state owned enterprises (SOEs) which had been incurring losses, were adding to these economic woes.

The prime minister chaired a high-level meeting over the affair of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The meeting was given a detailed briefing over the different issues of PIA.The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, Adviser to PM Ahad Cheema and other relevant authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release..

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed his concerns over the delayed decision making with regard to issues of PIA. He stressed upon expediting the privatization process of PIA and other SOEs running into losses, adding that their losses could not be met with the public tax money.

The caretaker prime minister said that reforms in the aviation sector could bring better facilities to the public. Transparency in the privations process should be ensured, he emphasised, adding fixing of responsibility for the losses was requisite so that necessary steps should be taken to avoid further losses. The meeting was apprised of the progress on the financial situation of PIA and its privatization process.

All the hurdles in its privatization process were removed, it was further added. The prime minister directed for accelerating privatization of the national flag carrier to avoid further burden on the national exchequer.

PM reassures timely completion of CPEC projects: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that Pakistan and China were fully committed to ensuring the success of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the government would continue to work closely with the Chinese authorities to ensure timely implementation and completion of various projects envisaged under CPEC.

The prime minister was talking to Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Jiang Zaidong who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The caretaker prime minister said that Pakistan and China enjoyed a unique relationship as ‘All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partners, Iron Brothers’ and trusted friends.

He lauded the vision and leadership of President Xi Jinping, particularly the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Prime Minister Kakar also noted the centrality of CPEC in enhancing economic, trade and technological ties between the two countries and highlighted its role as the flagship project of BRI.

This was Ambassador Jiang’s first meeting with the caretaker prime minister since presenting his credentials as China’s Ambassador to Pakistan. The prime minister congratulated Ambassador Jiang on assuming ambassadorial responsibilities in Islamabad and hoped that he would play a key role in further strengthening relations between the two countries.

Ambassador-designate to Morocco calls on Caretaker PM: Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Morocco Sami Malik called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The prime minister felicitated the ambassador-designate on his new assignment and expressed his good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The caretaker prime minister directed the ambassador to make efforts for further strengthening Pakistan-Morocco bilateral ties and taking the steps to increase bilateral cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Balochistan headed by former Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here. In the meeting, they discussed the issues faced by Balochistan province and the steps for their resolution, under the prime minister’s leadership. The participants of the meeting viewed that the foreign investment in the mining sector of Balochistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council was welcoming. Dr Abdul Malik appreciated the prime minister for taking the initiatives on priority basis for the uplift of Balochistan.