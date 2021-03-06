Soft launching ceremony of Sindh Livestock Expo-2021 held

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The soft launching ceremony of Sindh Livestock Expo 2021 organized at local marquee here on Saturday. The expo’s 2nd edition is being organized at Hatri Bye Pass Hyderabad from 13th to 15th March 2021 by the Sindh Livestock Department in collaboration with Tourism, Agriculture, Sports and Youth Affairs and Information Departments government of Sindh.

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was the guest of honor of Launching ceremony, while Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu, Minister Livestock & Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi Director General Tourism Aleem Lashari, Secretary live stock Qazi Aijaz Mahessar, Consul General Of Thailand in Karachi ,Karachi Dairy Farmers Association General Secretary Muhammad Mukhtar, Farmers representatives Shakir Umar Gujjar, Largest Buffalo Farm Owner Jameel Memon, Livstock sector Business companies representatives and citizens attended the ceremony.

Addressing the Ceremony Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that 1st edition of Livestock Expo 2020 was a successful event and added that it was one of the complete expo after worlds famous California exhibition which was recognized at national and international level.

He said : “ I congratulate Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi and his team who had made it possible and hoped that its 2nd edition would provide great opportunities to farmers and livestock sector businesses to enhance their business by using latest technology and modern methods of farming.

He said that Sindh government was taking forward the vision of Chairman Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari and improvements had been made in all sectors.

Addressing the ceremony Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu stated that such exhibition has brought forth the issues of live stock sector and added that livestock sector was one of the major sector in our economy but it was unfortunately ignored.

He said that population of arid zone solely depends on the livestock. He said that public and private sector should make joint efforts for promotion of livestock sector and with this step not only the economy of country will improve but also lives of millions of people could be uplifted.

Addressing the Ceremony Sindh Minister for Livestock Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi stated that aim of organizing soft launch of Livestock Expo 2021 in Karachi was to attract livestock sector business companies and foreign diplomat mission and attract investment in the sector.

“The Livestock expo 2021 was bridge for connecting the farmers, progressive growers, companies , livestock sector big business owners and foreign missions”, the livestock minister said and added that 44 percent of our population fully depends on the livestock and if we be able to modernize the old farming methods , these 44 percent population could be prosperous .

He said that in last 72 years, only industrial sector was our focus but the livestock stock or agriculture sector which provided raw material for industrial sector had been ignored.

He added that indigenous bread of livestock has great potential and we were presenting 40 breads of goat and 12 breads of buffaloes and cows at the upcoming edition of expo. He added that after 1st addition of Expo , We have learnt a lot .

We had signed MoU with Punjab for vaccination of Livestock before crossing the borders of provinces, working with Arid Zone University Rawal Pindi on different breads of livestock and Sindh government has allocated funds of developing enterprise in livestock sector.

He said that after the success of Expo 2020, the Muslim brother countries like Malaysia were reconsidering of importing meat from Pakistan instead of India.

Earlier Secretary livestock Qazi Aijaz Ahmed Mahessar welcomed the guest and in detail explained the aims and objectives of 2nd edition of Livestock expo. At End souvenirs/ shield were distributed among the guest and contributors and farmers.