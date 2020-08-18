SoftBank builds $1.2 billion Amazon stake; invests in Netflix, Tesla

Monitoring Desk

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp has built a stake worth around $1.2 billion in e-commerce firm Amazon, regulatory filings showed on Monday, as the tech conglomerate expands its investing activities beyond its recent focus on unlisted startups.

Chief Executive Masayoshi Son last week announced a new investment management subsidiary that would park excess cash from a massive asset sale programme in liquid stocks. SoftBank has spent around $10 billion buying shares.

In addition to Amazon, the group has built stakes in Netflix Inc, Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc, filings showed.

SoftBank also disclosed a stake in chip supplier Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) worth around $220 million based on Friday’s closing price. It exited its stake in the firm last year. SoftBank is currently in talks with Nvidia over a possible sale of chip designer Arm, media have reported.

The group is pivoting towards investing outside the $100 billion Vision Fund with its focus on unlisted, late stage startups. The fund has buffeted the group’s earnings as the value of its holdings have fallen below acquisition price.

The value of many of the listed shares is rising, driven by a tech stock rally, with Tesla’s shares up more than 60% since the end of June. Son has dropped operating profit as a measure of his group’s performance, saying the value of the assets is a better yardstick.

SoftBank also disclosed stakes in Chinese video sites Bilibili Inc (BILI.O) and iQIYI Inc (IQ.O). iQIYI is currently being probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meanwhile, American Express (AXP.N) said on Monday it would buy fintech lender and platform Kabbage in a move aimed at bolstering its cash management offering to small businesses.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Backed by investors including SoftBank Group (9984.T), Kabbage started out in 2009 as an online lender, although it has since broadened its offering into other financial services for small businesses.

Building on its corporate cards strength, AmEx has been focused on growing its offering for small business clients into complementary areas such as payments and cash flow technology solutions, the company’s president of global commercial services, Anna Marrs, told Reuters.

This is the second acquisition which AmEx has made in recent months, as part of this strategy, Marrs added. AmEx announced in July 2019 it would buy digital payments firm acompay.

Courtesy: (Reuters)