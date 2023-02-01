Solangi, Pervez Ashraf discuss general elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Tuesday called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

In the meeting, the upcoming general elections and other important issues were discussed, said a press release issued here. They emphasized the need for a free, fair and transparent election process in the country.

The Caretaker government was committed to conduct free and fair elections, Solangi added. He said the government would provide all necessary resources and support to the Election Commission of Pakistan. The minister reiterated the commitment that elections would be ensured in a transparent and credible manner. The speaker welcomed the government’s determination for holding free and fair elections.

Government fully committed to promote vibrant, responsible media landscape: Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said that the government was fully committed to promoting a vibrant, diverse and responsible media landscape in the country.

“Today we face many challenges in the media sector,the rapid development of technology has changed the methods used in the media,” Murtaza Solangi said during a meeting with Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and former Information Secretary Zahoor Ahmed who met him here. The minister opined that in this challenging environment, the main focus should be on strengthening the Pakistani media industry.

“We should project the positive image of Pakistan, our rich cultural heritage and socio-economic achievements to the world,” Murtaza Solangi added. The minister reaffirmed that the freedom of media and protection of the rights of journalists was a firm commitment of the present government.

The information and broadcasting sector, he said, played a key role in shaping the future of Pakistan. In the meeting, the performance of the Ministry of Information, challenges and opportunities faced by the media industry, role of the ministry in promoting the positive image of Pakistan abroad were discussed.

The Caretaker Federal Minister of Information congratulated Shahera Shahid on assuming the charge of the Information Secretary. Murtaza Solangi also appreciated former secretary MoIB Zahoor Ahmed, a senior officer of the Secretariat Group, for his services to the ministry. The minister said that both Shahera Shahid and Zahoor Ahmed were competent officers and he was proud to work with them.

First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim – a torchbearer for youth, inspiration for women: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said that first Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim was pride of the nation, and a torchbearer for the youth and inspiration for women.

Addressing a press conference along with Namira Salim, the minister said that the government was proud that it had supported Namira’s space mission. “Those parents who encourage their daughters are a source of pride for the nation,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, Namira Salim said she was grateful to the Ministry of Information for introducing her to the whole country as the “First Pakistani Astronaut” in 2006 and she finally made it true after 17 years.

It was her childhood dream and the country had supported her a lot in the journey to space, she added. “It was my dream to represent Pakistan,” Namira Salim said, “and I proudly carried the Flag of Pakistan to space.” The first Pakistan astronaut said through space diplomacy, she was giving the message of peace in the world.

Namira said she was grateful to the Government of Pakistan and her parents who had played an important role in facilitating her journey to space. She said after commercialization, the cost of space travel had decreased and aspiring Pakistani astronauts would be able to fulfill their dream of space tourism in near future.

She said that the cost of building satellites and space ships might be far less in Pakistan than many countries. As the cooperation in space industry had increased all over the world, the Pakistani private entrepreneurs should venture in this sector too, she added. She stressed the need of introducing a space curriculum in educational institutions so that the new generation should pursue career in the vital field.