Solangi vows level-playing field to political parties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said it was the caretaker’s government responsibility to ensure level-playing for all the registered political parties during the whole electoral process.

In a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Minister, Solangi said “it was a shared responsibility of the caretaker set up to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in carrying out the whole electoral exercise across the country”. Both the Information Ministers discussed matters related to mutual interests including the upcoming general election, media cooperation between federal and provincial information departments and pathways for capacity building of journalists.

They also discussed a plan to train Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s information officers in the Information Services Academy (ISA) here at Islamabad. During the meeting, the Federal Minister said it was the need of hour to tackle current era challenges by imparting trainings to the officers and officials of the information departments on modern lines.

The scope of the Ministry of Information has widened in the new era, and it is essential to harness the full potential of modern information systems in contemporary times. he added. Solangi said his ministry would provide all possible cooperation to strengthen the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Relations Department along new lines.

In accordance with the mandate of the caretaker federal government, all-possible cooperation would be extended for better working environment with the provincial departments, he added. Journalists’ Welfare Endowment Fund rules were crucial for the welfare of journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Solangi said, adding the fraternity had to perform duties in tough situations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Minister Firdous Jamal Shah, on this occasion, said trainings were being imparted to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the use of social media. All-out efforts would be made for the welfare of journalists, he added. The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would ensure election in the conducive environment, the provincial minister stressed.

Meanwhile, Delivering his speech at the CPEC Art Exhibition jointly organised by Behria University and China Media Group, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said on Monday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a major milestone in shape of successful projects in Pakistan including road infrastructure, power sector, and industrial zones worth 62 billion dollars.

He said he was glad to note that relations between Pakistan and China were getting stronger with every passing day. The minister said that above all people were the heart and soul of every thing and they were focus of every initiative that the government launched. The minister said it was well established fact that arts and culture had a deeper impact on human lives. He said it was encouraging that in this event not only art pieces were being exhibited but interactive media was also included in this exhibition.

He hoped that new interactive media would attract more young people and make them aware of the importance of Pakistan, China friendship and how this was reflected through the CPEC projects.

He stressed that the present government was vigorously continuing its efforts to facilitate CPEC projects by ensuring the implementation of the policies. Solangi said that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq had left for China to represent Pakistan in the Third Belt and Road Forum.

As the 10 year celebrations of CPEC were being observed, there would be good news regarding road infrastructure, green initiative, technology, export processing zones, special economic zones and ML-1, said Murtaza Solangi. He said it was the pledge of the present caretaker regime to provide relief to the people and steps were being taken for the welfare of the people. “Due to the reduction in the prices of petroleum products, many people are happy today”, Murtaza Solangi remarked.

The government, he added had brought the benefit of petroleum products to the masses as the effects of reduction in the prices of petroleum products should be passed on to the people. He said the caretaker dispensation in collaboration with the provincial governments and district administration was striving to ensure that transport fares were reduced after a cut in petroleum products prices. The minister said it was the commitment of the caretaker government to leave the country in a better state than it was handed over.