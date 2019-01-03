Solar-powered Private Island heats up the Maldives

Monitoring Desk

MALDIVES: Crown and Champa Resorts has opened its latest property, an eco-conscious getaway that’s powered by the sun, located in Lhayivani Atoll.

Being eco-conscious nowadays is a must for top-end resorts. It’s a major consideration factor for travellers, and more importantly, it pays a great contribution to the well-being of our planet. Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi is one of these establishments, causing a stir in the sunny Maldivian paradise.

The resort features 15 villas, each with almost a thousand solar panels which generate 300kW of electricity — enough to power the three-hectare island retreat. It’s designed by Yuji Yamazaki Architecture and has been recognised as one of Architectural Digest’s Hottest Designed Hotels in 2019.

Yuji Yamazaki – Kudadoo Maldives Private Island

Architect Yuji Yamazaki stands atop the solar panels

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island uses eco-conscious materials including wood from forests in Indonesia, New Zealand, Canada, as well as locally-sourced timber from the Maldives. It will also avoid the use of single-use plastics, making sure that all of its materials are biodegradable. Furthermore, natural lighting and airflow is kept in mind throughout the resort’s design.

To provide the ultimate luxury experience, the resort provides personal butlers. Guests can stay at one-or two-bedroom residences, which are nestled in the sand lagoon. Its villas include an open floor plan with highlights that include Tasmanian Oak floors, an eco-cooling system, private outdoor decks and private infinity plunge pools.

“The icon of the place”

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldives opened Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, in December 2018. According to the resorts statement: “Traditionally, solar panels are hidden in discreet areas in the Maldives and it does not have any other function, but in Kudadoo, the photovoltaic roof is decidedly visible and becomes the icon of the place.”

Courtesy: Traveldailymedia.com