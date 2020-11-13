Soldier, 4 civilians martyred by Indian fire along LoC

RAWALPINDI (APP): A Pakistan Army soldier and four innocent civilians were martyred, and 17 others, including five soldiers and 12 civilians, injured Friday as the Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) using all calibers, including artillery and heavy mortar, along LoC.

According to ISPR, the Indian Army licked dust at the hands of few freedom fighters in an alleged encounter in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and instead of resolving the crisis through finding out the reasons within, it opened unprovoked fire along the LoC at different sectors targeting both the civilian population and Pakistan Army check posts.

“The Indian Army on the night of 7th and 8th November reportedly had an encounter with few freedom fighters in District Kupwara, well within IIOJK territory, opposite Neelum valley, wherein it suffered few casualties, including four soldiers,” an ISPR press release said.

The targeted areas inclu-ded Neelum Valley (Nekr-un, Kel, Sharda, Dudhnial, Shahkot, Jura, Nauseri sectors), Leepa Valley (Danna, Mandal and Kayani sectors), Jhelum Valley (Chh-am and Pandu secorts), and Bagh Valley (Pirkanthi, Sa-nkh, Haji Pir, Bedori (Kailer sectors).