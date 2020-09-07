Soldier dies of dehydration in Ghazni

Monitoring Desk

GHAZNI: A soldier under the siege of the Taliban has died of dehydration in Andar district of Ghazni province.

“The incident happened late last night in Arezu Area of Andar district”, Amanullah Kamrani, deputy head of Ghazni Provincial Council told Khaama Press.

A security checkpoint was under the Taliban siege for some weeks, and it was constantly under attack, he added.

The soldiers inside the checkpoint with no food and water did not receive any support from security officials, leading him to death.

Reports show, after the death of the soldier, his comrades rushed out to get water for quenching their thirst, while being caught up by Taliban terrorists on their way. (Khaama Press)