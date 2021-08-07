Soldier embrace martyrdom in terror attack

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom as terrorists fired on a military check post in general area Ghariom of North Waziristan District.

Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner to the terrorists, said an Inter Services Pub-lic Relations news release.

The soldier who embraced martyrdom (shahadat) during the exchange of fire, was identified as Sepoy Shahid, age 29 years, resident of Bahawalnagar.

Area clearance was being carried out to eliminate the terrorists, it said.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.