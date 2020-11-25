Soldier faces spying charges in first case of its kind in New Zealand

Monitoring Desk

LINTON: A soldier based in New Zealand has been charged with spying, the NZ Defense Force confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

Why it matters: The soldier allegedly has ties to far-right extremist groups, per multiple local media reports. They’re the first person to face espionage charges in New Zealand.

The charges come some three months after a white supremacist was sentenced to life in prison for opening fire on worshippers in two Christchurch mosques in 2019, killing 51 people in one of the world’s worst shootings by a single gunman.

The soldier, based at Linton Military Camp near the city of Palmerston North on New Zealand’s North Island, was arrested in December last year.

The country’s director of military prosecutions charged the soldier in the Court Martial of New Zealand with four charges of espionage, two counts of attempted espionage; two charges of possession of an objectionable publication and three of accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose.

The soldier also faces one charge of “doing an act likely to prejudice Service discipline or bring discredit on the Service,” one of “negligently failing to perform a duty” and also four counts of failing to comply with written orders, per the statement.

No date has yet been set for the Court Martial hearing of the soldier, who has name suppression. A New Zealand Defense Force spokesperson declined to comment further. (Axios)