Pakistan

Soldier injured in terrorists’ attack

6 hours ago
by The Frontier Post
RAWALPINDI (APP): A soldier of Pakistan Army on Sunday got injured while thwarting terrorists’ attack from inside Afghanistan on Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan District.

“Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on a Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan District,” said an ISPR news release.

Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner, it added.

The ISPR statement said that Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management.

