Soldier martyred as seven terrorists killed during North Waziristan operations

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A soldier embraced martyrdom while seven terrorists were killed in two separate operations in North Waziristan District, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday.

The ISPR detailed that an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in the general area of Miran Shah, targeting the reported presence of Khwarij. “During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, resulting in four Khwarij being sent to hell,” the statement read.

In another encounter in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan, three more Khwarij were neutralised by the troops.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Amin, aged 34 and a resident of Faisalabad District, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom, according to the ISPR.

The ISPR added that a sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area, reiterating the determination of Pakistan’s security forces to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the successful operations conducted by the security forces and paid tribute to the martyred soldier. He offered condolences to the bereaved family and stated that the nation stood united with its security forces in the fight against terrorism.