Soldier martyred in attack from Afghan border

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred after terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistan Army troops in Dwatoi area of North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR handout, the incident took place on September 19 (Monday) as terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire. “Our troops responded befittingly. As per credible intelligence, due to our troops firing terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” the ISPR added. However, during the fire exchange, 34-year-old Sepoy Nazar Muhammad, a resident of Jaffarabad, was martyred, the ISPR said.

“Pakistan strongly condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan & expects that the Interim Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future”. “Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism & such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Related