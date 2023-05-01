Soldier martyred in North Waziristan attack

F.P. Report

MIRAN SHAH: Terrorists attempted to disrupt the ongoing polio campaign by firing on the members of Polio team, employed in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, Security forces, deputed to provide protection to the Polio team, effectively engaged terrorists’ location ensuring safety of all members of the team and extricated them unharmed.

However, during ensuing fire exchange between security forces and the terrorists, Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman (age 25 years, resident of District Mardan) sacrificed his life in the line of duty, embracing Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terror attack on the polio team in North Waziristan.

According to the statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the security personnnel who was deployed for the security of the polio team in the terrorist attack and also expressed his heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the grieved family.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he was hopeful that the relevant authorities will bring the terrorists involved in the attack to justice soon. “Pakistan is determined to eradicate the polio virus from its soil as well as the elements active against the anti-polio campaign,” he vowed.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a polio vaccination team in North Waziristan and paid tribute to the security personnel for their swift response in ensuring the safe evacuation of the polio team.

In a press statement, the minister commended the bravery and dedication of the security forces, acknowledging their pivotal role in thwarting the ambitions of the terrorists. He paid rich tribute to Saqib Rahman, who was tragically martyred during the incident, saying that his sacrifice would not be in vain. Rahman’s selfless act of valour would be remembered as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the security forces and their commitment to safeguarding the nation, Sanaullah added.

The minister expressed confidence that the scourge of terrorism would soon be eradicated, emphasizing that the collective efforts of the security forces and the government would bring peace and stability to the region. He emphasized that every soldier in the security forces is a source of pride for the nation, and their bravery and sacrifices would never be forgotten.