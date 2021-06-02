Soldier martyred in S. Waziristan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom during an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near a military check post in Kaniguram area of South Waziristan District.

“An IED exploded near a military Check Post in Kaniguram, South Wazi-ristan District. Resultantly, one soldier, Lance Naik W-aqas Ahmed (age: 26 years, resident of Karachi) embr-aced shahadat,” said an Inter Services Public Relat-ions (ISPR) news release.

The ISPR statement added that cordon and search operation was in progress to apprehend any terrorists found in the area.