Soldier martyred in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani soldier was martyred Thursday along Line of Control in Dewa Sector when Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistan army troops responded promptly and inflicted heavy losses to enemy in terms of men and material.

“In intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, age 28 years resident of Gujar Khan embraced shahadat while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation,” the statement added.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

In just 15 days into the new year, India has committed 48 ceasefire violations, resulting in serious injuries to 3 innocent civilians.