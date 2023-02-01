Solution to instability lies in joint efforts: Alvi

ISLAMABAD (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan can overcome it’s challenges relating to political stability if its politicians, executive and the establishment make a joint commitment to address the issues.

The president, in an interview with Voice of America (VOA), was responding to a question if the upcoming general polls would bring political stability in the country. President Alvi expressed confidence that the result of the polls as an outcome of the public opinion would lead to an environment ensuring stability and prosperity of the country.

Dismissing doubts about delay of general election, he said the judiciary, executive and politicians held a unanimity on holding general election on the announced date of February 8. He maintained that the provision of level-playing field to all political parties was the mutual responsibility of the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan. “The government has already given assurance about providing level-playing field to all parties,” he said, adding that the nation had full trust in the government’s commitment in this regard.

President Alvi said that through his letter, he invoked the government’s attention towards the apprehensions of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). To a query, the president said the Constitution did not allow the President to take a ‘practical’ action to ensure the transparency of an election. “The President has no other way but to bring such issues to the notice of the government,” he said. He said though the office of the President did not have an administrative authority, however the points raised by it held a significant value.

“There could be many expectations [from me to act in a particular way], but I will not take any unconstitutional step,” he said. The president said he was not the spokesperson of any party, but of all Pakistanis. “However, I will continue to identify and point out whenever see any issue.”

To a question, the president said he never showed negligence with respect to the date of general election. Alvi appreciated the Supreme Court of Pakistan on demonstrating unanimity over the election date. He said the case relating to the contesting of election by PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sub-judice and added that he had full confidence in the judiciary.

To another question, President Alvi explained that he did not believe in politics of violence and therefore condemned the incidents of 9th May. “Also, the governments should not create such a situation which may lead to violence,” he added. He said he would not like to comment on the cases of the civilians involved in 9th May incidents which were pending with the military courts.