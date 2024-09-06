Somalia launches nationwide polio vaccination campaign for children under five

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA): Somalia has initiated a major polio vaccination campaign aimed at immunizing over 4 million children under the age of five, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The campaign, which began on Monday, is a collaborative effort between the Somali Ministry of Health, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Ubah Farah, advocacy specialist for UNICEF Somalia, emphasized the significance of this national initiative in combating polio. “This campaign is critical for the immunization of young children against polio,” Farah said. “Such efforts are essential for public health, striving to eradicate the poliovirus and prevent its transmission.”

The campaign commenced in central and southern regions of Somalia and will progressively extend to the semiautonomous state of Puntland and the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Farah noted that the success of these campaigns depends heavily on community cooperation and the dedication of healthcare workers, who face numerous challenges in reaching every child.

“The collective effort to combat polio demonstrates a strong commitment to protecting the health of future generations,” Farah added. She also highlighted the establishment of the Somalia Immunization and Polio Eradication Task Force (SIPE), which underscores the country’s dedication to immunization and eradicating polio.

The Somalia Polio Eradication Action Plan III, endorsed by the government and Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners, outlines a comprehensive strategy to improve population immunity and enhance coordination among stakeholders.

Somalia has not reported a wild poliovirus outbreak since 2014. However, since December 2017, the country has faced two outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV), leading to the paralysis of 19 children.

Southcentral Somalia, listed by the Global Polio Eradication Programme as one of seven “consequential geographies,” continues to experience challenges in controlling polio outbreaks due to overpopulation, fragile health systems, and ongoing conflict.