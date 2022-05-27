Some countries are transferring terrorists to Afghanistan: Iran

DUSHANBE (TASS): Some regional and non-regional countries are involved in the transfer of terrorists to Afghanistan. This was stated on Friday by Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani, who took part in the fourth round of multilateral consultations of secretaries of security councils on the Afghan problem in Dushanbe.

“Unfortunately, we have disturbing evidence of the involvement of some regional and non-regional countries in the transfer of terrorists to Afghanistan,” IRNA quoted him as saying.

According to the politician, “to solve this problem, various countries, especially the Afghan authorities, must respond.”

“If we want to limit US interference in the affairs of Afghanistan, then we need to cooperate with each other to solve the problems of the people of this country, including economic difficulties,” Shamkhani said.

