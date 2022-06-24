Victoria Nikiforova

It would seem that the answer to the question “Does Russia need an ideology?” obvious. Be-fore the eyes of a single generation, the notorious “Western values” have degenerated into some kind of hellish trash. Back in the 90s, they assumed quite good things for the-mselves. Let’s say democracy, human rights, freedom of enterprise, freedo-m of movement, freedom of speech… But today the Western agenda looks frankly intimidating.

The last two years have clearly shown us all the delights of the global “new order”. He promises to make human life unbearable.

What do the sages of Davos want? Putting people under house arrest, infecting them with some incomprehensible diseases, making them endlessly treated for something. Make normal food a luxury, let the masses of fried crickets eat. Frantic to propagate sexual perversions. Persuade people to cut off their primary sexual characteristics. Cancel all the achievements of human culture and breed merciless censorship. To force everyone to speak in a monstrous Newspeak, some kind of global “movie”, the purpose of which is to pervert the normal meaning of everything in general.

Old-timers will not remember such an inhuman ideology. There were many things in the 20th century, but any leader of the people still promised his people some kind of prosperity in the future. Well, the masses believed, followed him. For some time.

The “new order” does not promise anything good at all. It is very noticeable that the sages of Davos pathologically dislike people. There is a serious suspicion that under this order everyone will live badly, poorly, for a short time and unhappily.

And yet all this propaganda continues to ooze into Russia, and it is very difficult to screw it on – simply because it is something new. Naturally, we want to counter this with something of our own, to come up with an alternative to the Davos hell.

But here new problems arise. It seems that all the ideas that exist today are infected with this proprietary misanthropy. So you see a philosopher who looks down on the masses of the people, grimaces in disgust and thinks how to blame them and torture them to their fullest.

What do we have in our native Palestinians? The domestic liberal idea (of course, the word “liberal” sounds funny, okay) is a timid adherence to the Davos manuals, seasoned with patented Russophobia. We are invited to eat less, live worse and not forget to “pay and repent”, everything we are used to. Carbon footprint, oppression of LGBT people, now they are going to decolonize us, merci boku.

But does the domestic conservative idea offer us something more fun? No, there is more and more about the fact that you need to go to church and give birth to more children. This is nice, of course, in theory, but in practice I can say, as an experienced female parent, that many children are usually poverty, a lot of problems, poor health, hard work without days off. Without the daily comprehensive assistance of the s-tate, an ordinary person si-mply cannot physically pull a large family. And it is co-mpletely incomprehensible where in this stuffy traditi-onalist picture of the world an atheist or a person wh-ose mind and ambition do not allow him to withdraw into a family idyll should go.

There is also a leftist idea – its champions, de-spite the fact that they are Marxists, are imbued with exactly the same misanthropy as the Davos oliga-rchs. They also do not want a good life for the people. They want the people to sacrifice something non-stop, fight for something, overthrow, come out, go to the barricades, work like crazy, die for high goals. They are very fond of the word “mobilization” and pronounce it often and with such an ominous whistle.

Nowhere, in any set of ideas, is there such a simple concept as, for example, “h-appiness”. Although in life we all somehow try to find it.

Nowhere is there such a “trifle” as material well-being, the ability not to suffer from everyday disorder, although no free creativity (including no philosophy) is possible without this elementary comfort.

However, philosophers – mind you, of any orientation – somehow do not as-sume that the masses want creativity and happiness.

In their picture of the world, the masses always owe something to someone. Either to multiply intensively, or, on the contrary, to immediately stop this business. Either to build something forever and for free, or, on the contrary, to reduce your carbon footprint. And be sure to eat less, live worse and, God forbid, not have fun.

Well, that is, it can be wrapped in any beautiful package. “Sustainable Development” there. Or “Orthodoxy, autocracy, nationality.” But behind the beautiful words one can very well feel this desire of the ideologists to separate themselves into a separate estate, into the ideological leadership, soar above the mass of their compatriots, and doom these masses themselves to a rather terrible vegetative state. In general, whatever ideology it may be, it reproduces the gaping class gap that is tearing apart today any society of the West and the East, the North and the South.

And then the ideology begins to look like a new tax that does not bode well for the common man – only additional inconvenience. Plus a new portion of hypocrisy – and our society, unlike, for example, Asian, organically cannot stand hypocrisy. It is there that people somehow surprisingly combine in their heads the harsh realities of capitalism and sugary left-wing rhetoric. It’s simply impossible for us.

The danger of modern ideologies lies in the fact that each of them radicalizes to the point of impossibility in the process of competitive struggle. Turns into a sect led by the most stubborn fanatics. What this all leads to – you can admire the example of the United States of America, where something transcendent is already happening on the right and left flanks. Millions of Americans are sure that children should change their gender almost in kindergarten, while at the same time, other millions of Americans demand a ban on abortion and the abolition of Darwin’s theory, because everyone knows that God created the earth in six days.

We all see the result. The population is irritated and neurotic to the extreme. Mass shootings every day. The Americans themselves call what is happening in the country a civil war. Do we all need this?

Taking a right-wing idea as a model, we immediately repel all, relatively speaking, left-wing ones. By choosing the left idea, we harden the right ones. In both cases, out of the blue, millions of angry, bitter dissidents are born, ready to tear apart the state in which they feel like outcasts.

Another difficulty is that the official state propaganda – whatever it may be, left, right or gray-brown-crimson – does not work against the Western agenda at all. Because the agenda uses marketing techniques. These are not slogans and appeals, these are complex and varied technologies of temptation. Transgender people, LGBT people and fried crickets are sold to us like Coca-Cola – fun, inventive, with a twinkle. But try that. Try it. But Angelina Jolie has already tried it, and she liked it. Well, how to deal with all this? Well, not slogans.

Only love works well against the temptation of marketing – love for one’s country, for one’s people. It is not surprising that patriotism has become our real main value, an organic, and not a fictitious national idea. At such a difficult moment as today, this is especially evident. This is exactly the feeling that unites the vast majority of Russians.

What is useful for the country, for its people – everything, in this logic, you need to take for yourself. Do not fence yourself off from the world, but carefully look at what else they have come up with useful. And just as carefully study their culture, their history. Leo Tolstoy and Vladimir Lenin, Florensky and Tsiolkovsky are all ours. They came up with a bunch of promising ideas for our development with you.

The mercy and spirituality of Orthodoxy is wonderful. Social justice and focus on the progress of the communists is also a very useful thing. Even from the hellish modern agenda, it is quite possible to isolate something useful and take it for yourself – care for nature, for example, attention to the health of fellow citizens.

Love for one’s country, for one’s people is a complex and delicate work. It requires intelligence, patience and tolerance. It is impossible for a state to survive where all intellectual life is driven into the primitive scheme of some kind of ideology. Russia, by today’s standards, is perhaps the freest country in the world, and this freedom must be carefully preserved. This is our greatest competitive advantage.

And one more thing – that we are not ashamed of our desire for happiness, well-being, prosperity. We are not trying to join the world race for those who will live worse. Let Greta Thunberg fans suffer. We can afford to live much better.

The paradox is that for the most part people understand and feel these subtle spiritual nuances much better than patented ideologists, squeezed in the grip of their outdated philosophies. Philosophers should learn this from those they are trying to feed. And at the same time – self-respect and self-sufficiency. This is what is fatally lacking in our intellectual elite. It’s time to do something about this eternal complex of one’s own inferiority, the feeling of one’s uselessness, the mania to hide behind translated quotes, the habit not to think for oneself, but to eat poorly digested intellectual chewing gum of the West.

It seems to me that millions of people living in Russia do not really need ideology. But it is urgently needed by our elite. We have a lot of people who in recent years have fallen into enormous wealth, and they are somewhat confused. Sometimes they act outright trashy. People treat them accordingly. The senseless major, arranging an accident on a sports car donated by daddy, compromises not only himself and daddy – but also the very idea of \u200b\u200ban honest, successful business.

However, all this can be corrected. I do not lose hope that the “expensive-rich” style will gradually sink into oblivion along with sports car racing. That decent ladies will stop making multi-storey scandals because of expensive bags, realizing that they look like cheap habalks. And indecent ladies will begin to imitate them in good manners.

Greed, maniacal passion for money, clothes, expensive stuff – it’s all pretty ugly. This betrays terrible complexes, chronic, genetically inherited poverty, inner fear. You can take the girl out of the village, but you can’t take the village out of the girl. It’s wildly stupid when these boys and girls – quite old often – call themselves the elite. High society, my God.

I would like to explain to them that aristocracy is not really about bags. This is about modesty, selflessness, self-sacrifice, patriotism – those qualities that millions of our people regularly, everyday show. Now is the time for our elite to learn from the people the art of patriotism. Maybe then we will stop putting such a store of sarcasm into the word “elite”.

And if we manage to overcome this class gap, we will also have an organic, non-borrowed Russian ideology. And if not, then the subject of conversation will also disappear. What ideology, if there is no Russia?