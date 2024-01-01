Some Lebanon hospitals look set to restart quickly after ceasefire, WHO says

GENEVA (Reuters): A World Health Organization official voiced optimism on Thursday that some of the health facilities in Lebanon shuttered during more than a year of conflict would soon be operational again, if the ceasefire holds.

“Probably some of our hospitals will take some time, but some hospitals probably will be able to restart very quickly,” Abdinasir Abubakar, WHO representative in Lebanon, told an online press conference after a damage assessment this week.

“So we are very hopeful,” he added, saying four hospitals in and around Beirut were among those that could restart quickly.